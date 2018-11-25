Russia blocks Ukrainian navy from entering Sea of Azov - Russian state TV

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia has stopped three Ukrainian navy vessels from entering the Sea of Azov via the Kerch Strait by placing a huge cargo ship beneath a Russian-controlled bridge, Russia’s state-controlled Rossiya 24 TV channel reported on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Russia and Ukraine accused each other of breaking international law after Russian border guards tried and failed to stop Ukrainian ships circumnavigating Crimea en route to a Ukrainian port.

A Rossiya 24 correspondent reporting from the area of the Kerch Strait bridge near Crimea said Russia’s tactic had completely blocked the bridge, which connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, and that Russian military helicopters were circling overhead. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Mark Potter)