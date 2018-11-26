Ukraine reserves right to defend itself against Russia: foreign minister

KIEV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine reserves the right to defend itself against Russia and does not rule out Moscow committing further acts of aggression either on land or at sea, Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin told reporters on Monday.

Russia has resisted international calls to release three Ukrainian naval ships that its border patrols had fired on and seized near Crimea at the weekend, triggering the most dangerous crisis in years between Moscow and Kiev. (Reporting by Olena Vasina; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)