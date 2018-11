KIEV, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine will impose restrictions on Russian citizens in Ukraine, President Petro Poroshenko said in a tweet on Thursday.

His office could not immediately confirm what those restrictions were.

Poroshenko earlier accused Russia’s President Vladimir Putin of wanting to annex all of Ukraine and called for NATO to deploy warships to a sea shared by the two nations. (Reporting by Matthias Williams Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)