Ukraine mulls "mirror actions" after Russia's capture of ships

KIEV, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine is considering whether to respond in kind with “mirror actions” after Russia fired on and captured three Ukrainian navy vessels last weekend, Ihor Huskov, a senior official at the state security service (SBU) told reporters on Friday.

Kiev and Moscow blame each other for the incident last Sunday which led to three Ukrainian ships and their crews being captured. Ukraine fears it is a precursor to Russia launching a full scale invasion.

“Decisions are being considered with regard to the conduct of appropriate mirror actions as a response to the actions of the aggressor,” Huskov said. (Reporting By Olena Vasina; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Richard Balmforth)