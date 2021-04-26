Russia jails Ukrainian for 10 years on spying charges

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - A Russian court has sentenced a Ukrainian citizen to 10 years for espionage after finding him guilty of trying to sell spare parts from a surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine, TASS news agency cited Russia’s FSB security service as saying on Monday.

The FSB said the verdict against the man, identified as A.V. Marchenko, had been delivered by Southern Russia’s Krasnodar Regional Court and came into force after being confirmed by an appeals court. The Krasnodar court did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the appeals court had no immediate comment.

Relations between Moscow and Kyiv have been dire since Russia seized and annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and backed a pro-Russian separatist insurgency in east Ukraine.

Tensions have soared in recent weeks over a Russian military build-up near the Ukrainian border that raised alarm in both Kyiv and in the West. Moscow, which said the build-up had been part of a military exercise, said last week it had begun returning troops to permanent bases. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Peter Graff)