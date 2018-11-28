Putin says he hopes to meet Donald Trump at G20 in Argentina

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he hoped to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Argentina later this week and to talk about trade barriers.

It remains unclear whether the meeting will take place.

Trump said on Tuesday he might cancel the meeting due to Russia’s seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships at the weekend, but the Kremlin said on Wednesday it thought it was still on.

“I hope I can talk to Trump in Argentina,” Putin told a financial forum in Moscow on Wednesday. “I hope we can discuss trade barriers. Trump in general has a positive attitude.” (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Daria Korsunskaya, Polina Ivanova and Christian Lowe Editing by Andrew Osborn)