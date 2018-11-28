Market News
Turkey's Erdogan, Trump discuss Russia-Ukraine tensions in phone call - Turkish presidency

ANKARA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed in a phone call on Wednesday tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Turkish presidency said.

Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea on Sunday after opening fire on them and wounding several sailors, a move that risks igniting a dangerous new crisis between the two countries.

In his call with Trump, Erdogan shared details of his earlier phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, the presidency said in a statement. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

