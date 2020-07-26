Putin, Zelenskiy discuss conflict in eastern Ukraine on eve of ceasefire

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the conflict in eastern Ukraine and both expressed support for a ceasefire that starts on July 27, their offices said on Sunday.

The Kremlin said Putin told Zelenskiy in a phone call that Ukraine’s decision to hold regional elections in 2020 contradicts the Minsk peace accords aimed at resolving the conflict which broke out in 2014.

Zelenskiy’s office said the Ukrainian president told Putin that further steps were needed to free Ukrainian citizens being held in eastern Ukraine, Crimea and Russia. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh in Moscow and Natalia Zinets in Kyiv Editing by Peter Graff)