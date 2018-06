MOSCOW, June 6 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine will meet in Berlin on June 11 to discuss Ukraine, Russian agencies reported on Wednesday citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The four countries have worked in the so-called Normandy format group to try to end the crisis in eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)