Ukraine confirms Russia returning three captured naval ships

KIEV, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s military confirmed on Monday that Russia is returning three Ukrainian naval ships that it captured in the Kerch Strait in November 2018.

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier on Monday that Moscow had successfully handed three naval ships it captured last year back to Ukraine.

Ukraine has been pushing for their return as a goodwill gesture from Moscow ahead of a four-way peace summit on eastern Ukraine next month in Paris. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Catherine Evans)