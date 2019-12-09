Ukraine's Zelenskiy says gas transit issue 'unblocked' after Putin meeting

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine and Russia had “unblocked” the issue of gas transit and the countries’ advisers would work on the details of an agreement.

Zelenskiy was speaking just after midnight local time on Tuesday morning after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at a four-way summit of leaders in Paris. Speaking at the same news conference, Putin said gas for Ukraine would be cheaper if both sides worked together.

Ukraine and Russia have been holding negotiations on a new gas transit deal to replace a 10-year agreement that expires at the end of this year. Moscow said last week the transit tariffs proposed by Kiev were too high. (Reporting by Margaryta Chornokondratenko; writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Leslie Adler)