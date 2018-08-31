FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 4:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia blames Kiev for killing of rebel leader in eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday it had every reason to believe Kiev was responsible for the death of separatist leader Alexander Zakharchenko in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine in an explosion earlier in the day, RIA news agency said.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Zakharchenko’s death showed that Kiev had decided to engage in a “bloody fight” and had passed up on its promises of seeking peace, RIA reported. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Anton Zverev Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Gareth Jones)

