Ukraine government sees 2020 average currency rate at 27 hryvnia per dollar

KIEV, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government sees the 2020 average hryvnia currency rate at 27 per dollar, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday.

The Economy Ministry this week said it expected that the country’s gross domestic product could rise by 3.7% in 2020 compared with growth of 3.0% in 2019. It also said inflation could fall to 5.5% at the end of 2020.

The government had forecast inflation of 7.4% in 2019 and 6.0% in 2020. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alison Williams)