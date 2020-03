KIEV, March 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s hryvnia currency slipped to 28 to the U.S. dollar for the first time since January 2019, Refinitiv data showed on Thursday.

The hryvnia has lost more than 5% against dollar since the beginning of March as foreign markets have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak and the outflow of non-resident capital from domestic bonds. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Jon Boyle)