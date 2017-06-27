FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Ukrenergo says hit by cyber attack, power supplies unaffected
June 27, 2017 / 11:27 AM / in 2 months

Ukraine's Ukrenergo says hit by cyber attack, power supplies unaffected

KIEV, June 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian state power distributor Ukrenergo said its IT system had been hit by a cyber attack on Tuesday, but the disruption had no impact on power supplies or its broader operations.

"There is no effect on power supplies," a Ukrenergo spokesman said.

Earlier, the central bank said a number of Ukrainian commercial banks and state and private firms had been hit by cyber attacks via an "unknown virus".

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk,; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Ed Osmond

