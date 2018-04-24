FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine energy ministry website hit by ransomware attack - spokeswoman
April 24, 2018 / 7:47 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ukraine energy ministry website hit by ransomware attack - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 24 (Reuters) - The website of Ukraine’s energy and coal ministry website has been hit by a cyber attack, though the websites of state-run energy companies have not been affected, the ministry’s spokeswoman said by phone.

As of 0734 GMT, a message posted in English on the website was demanding a ransom paid in Bitcoin to recover encrypted files.

“Our specialists are working right now ... We do not know how long it will take to resolve the issue,” the spokeswpman said. “Ukrenergo, Energoatom - everything is okay with their sites, it’s only our site that does not work.” (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

