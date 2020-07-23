UPDATE 1-Ukraine sells $2 bln 2033 eurobond with yield of 7.25%

(Adds maturity, details)

LONDON/MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine sold a $2 billion Eurobond maturing in 2033 on Thursday with a yield of 7.250%, sources said, relaunching a debt sale Kyiv had been forced to halt in early July following the shock resignation of its central bank governor.

Around $1.2 billion of the bond sale was new money, while the remainder was part of a liability exercise, a banking source said, adding the order book for new cash reached more than $6.3 billion.

The new issue offered a slight premium over the shelved issue, analysts said.

“The book has been over-subscribed comfortably,” said Sergey Dergachev at Union Investment. “The fact that there is very limited supply out there is big positive technical feature for Ukrainian sovereign.”

The shelved issue had attracted total orders of more than $7.5 billion. Ukraine’s outstanding 2032 bond yields 7.177%.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan acted as joint lead managers.

Former governor Yakiv Smoliy quit at the start of July, complaining of “systematic political pressure”.

New governor Kyrylo Shevchenko was installed last week, promising to keep the central bank free from political meddling. Bonds rallied on his appointment, although investors said much depended on how independent Shevchenko actually proved to be. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Karin Strohecker in London and Elena Fabrichnaya in Moscow. Editing by Jane Merriman)