Ukraine to handle 'difficult' GDP warrants according to market situation: finance minister

KYIV, June 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine will navigate the difficult issue of its outstanding GDP warrants according to market conditions, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told a conference on Thursday, but declined to reveal what options the government might pursue.

Ukraine’s GDP warrants jumped to a record high after JPMorgan calculated the fair value for the instruments at 262 cents, more than double its current levels. A government buyback last year had reduced the outstanding amount by 10%.

“This is a very difficult story that requires everyone to be involved, because indeed, if we have the growth that is predicted, then the amount of payments is quite large,” Marchenko said. “We have several options ...but they are confidential.” (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Jon Boyle)