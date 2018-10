KIEV, Oct 9 (Reuters) - An explosion hit an ammunition depot 176 kms (109 miles) east of the Ukrainian capital Kiev early on Tuesday morning, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The surrounding area is being evacuated and the head of Ukraine’s armed forces has gone to the site, the statement said. There was no mention of any casualties. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Darren Schuettler)