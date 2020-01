KIEV, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Finance Minister Oksana Markarova said on Thursday the government would move clearly towards reducing the budget deficit.

The government has targeted a budget deficit of 2.09% in 2020.

Speaking at the same event in Kiev, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said Ukraine could not afford to have such a high level of non-performing loans in the banking system. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)