Ukraine's DTEK says power output at risk if tariff not raised

KIEV, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine’s largest private power and coal producer, DTEK, said the company may have to halt production at one of its power plants this winter if the government does not raise tariffs to account for expensive anthracite imports.

Pro-Russian separatists seized control of DTEK’s anthracite assets in early 2017, forcing the firm to cover its needs with imports from South Africa and elsewhere.

Chief Executive Maksim Timchenko said imports cost around 2,500 hryvnia per tonne, while the tariff paid by the state regulator equates to 1,800 per tonne.

“If the tariff doesn’t change, we can expect a shortage of anthracite over the winter. We have three power stations using anthracite. One of them could be affected - stocks could run out and the power station could stop running,” he told journalists on Saturday, referring to DTEK’s Krivorozhskaya plant. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Potter)