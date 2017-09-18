FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's DTEK says power output at risk if tariff not raised
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 18, 2017 / 1:31 PM / in a month

Ukraine's DTEK says power output at risk if tariff not raised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine’s largest private power and coal producer, DTEK, said the company may have to halt production at one of its power plants this winter if the government does not raise tariffs to account for expensive anthracite imports.

Pro-Russian separatists seized control of DTEK’s anthracite assets in early 2017, forcing the firm to cover its needs with imports from South Africa and elsewhere.

Chief Executive Maksim Timchenko said imports cost around 2,500 hryvnia per tonne, while the tariff paid by the state regulator equates to 1,800 per tonne.

“If the tariff doesn’t change, we can expect a shortage of anthracite over the winter. We have three power stations using anthracite. One of them could be affected - stocks could run out and the power station could stop running,” he told journalists on Saturday, referring to DTEK’s Krivorozhskaya plant. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.