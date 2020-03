KIEV, March 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government increased its 2020 inflation forecast to 8.7% from a previous estimate of 5.8%, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said late on Sunday.

He said the government had worked out amendments to the 2020 state budget due to economic turmoil caused by coronavirus epidemic.

“We may not be happy with all the numbers, but we expect an improvement in the economic situation in the second half of the year,” he said.