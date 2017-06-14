FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
CORRECTED-Ukraine plans to cut budget deficit to 2.4 pct in 2018 - finance minister
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2017 / 9:06 AM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-Ukraine plans to cut budget deficit to 2.4 pct in 2018 - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects deficit target to 2.4 pct, not 2.0 pct)

KIEV, June 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government plans to narrow its budget deficit to 2.4 percent next year from an expected 3 percent in 2017, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Wednesday.

"We are introducing a deficit target with a view to reaching a deficit-free budget in the long term," Danylyuk said during a televised cabinet meeting. "In the short term, we plan to reduce the deficit from 3 percent to 2 percent." (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Larry King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.