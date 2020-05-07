Market News
Ukraine central bank signs $0.5 bln swap agreement with EBRD

KIEV, May 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank said on Thursday it had signed a two-year swap agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) worth $500 million to help the country weather the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

“This will enhance macro-financial stability in Ukraine during the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” the central bank said in a statement.

The agreement allows Ukraine’s central bank to exchange the hryvnia national currency into dollars for up to three months with the possibility of a rollover. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets Editing by Gareth Jones)

