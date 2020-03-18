Ukraine central bank introduces long-term refinancing support for lenders

KIEV, March 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank on Wednesday introduced long-term refinancing loans for up to five years for banks, aiming to support their liquidity amid the market turbulence from the coronavirus epidemic.

The move would help maintain financial stability in the country and stimulate economic growth, the bank said in a statement. It said it would use long-term liquidity assistance in addition to short-term refinancing means. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Matthias Williams and Alex Richardson)