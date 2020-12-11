Ukraine to issue $500 million of Eurobonds: IFR

KYIV, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine will issue $500 million of Eurobonds maturing in 2033 with a yield target of around 6.4%, IFR reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said in early December that Ukraine could borrow about $1 billion on the external market by Dec. 15 as concerns over reforms have derailed a $5 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The government in July placed thirteen-year Eurobonds for $2 billion with a coupon of 7.253%. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Mark Potter)