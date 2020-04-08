Market News
April 8, 2020 / 12:21 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Revised Ukraine budget sees deficit at 7.5% of GDP, finance minister says

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 8 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government has revised its projected budget deficit for 2020 to 7.5% of gross domestic product in new parameters agreed with the International Monetary Fund, Serhiy Marchenko said at a briefing on Wednesday.

The revised budget also envisages the economy to shrink by 4.8% due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ukraine is hoping to secure a new IMF loan deal worth up to $8 billion, contingent on parliament passing reforms, but Ukraine is looking at ways of getting a more basic level of IMF support if that deal does not materialise, Marchenko said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

