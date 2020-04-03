Ukraine economy to contract 4.8% in 2020: government

KIEV, April 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government sharply revised its economic outlook on Friday, expecting the economy to shrink by 4.8% in 2020 due to restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a government decree said.

The forecast of a 4.8% contraction compares to an earlier estimate of the economy growing by 3.7%. The government also expects inflation will speed up to 11.6% from an earlier estimate of 5.5%. Ukraine’s gross domestic product grew 3.2% in 2019 and 3.4% in 2018. Inflation had slowed to 4.1% from 9.8%. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams)