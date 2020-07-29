Bonds News
Ukraine government approves 2021 economic forecast, sees growth at 4.6%

KYIV, July 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government approved 2021 macroeconomic forecasts targeting economic growth of 4.6% after a 4.8% slump expected in 2020, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a televised government meeting on Wednesday.

The government sees inflation at 7.3% and the Ukrainian currency average rate at 29.1 hryvnia to $1 in 2021.

Ukrainian inflation stood at 2.4% in June year-on-year.

The hryvnia was being traded at around 27.7/$1 on Wednesday. Its average rate was 26.71/$1 in June, according to the central bank’s data. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams and Jon Boyle)

