KIEV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy said on Thursday he expected the International Monetary Fund to disburse a loan tranche under a new assistance programme this year.

Speaking at the same press briefing, Deputy Governor Dmytro Sologub said he expected the government to issue $4 billion in Eurobonds next year. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)