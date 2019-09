KIEV, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank cut its key interest rate for the third time this year amid slowing inflation, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The cut to 16.5% from 17% was in line with most analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll.

“The (central bank) is continuing the cycle of monetary policy easing, as it expects inflation to decline to the target of 5%,” it said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)