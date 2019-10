KIEV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank on Thursday lowered its main interest rate for the fourth time this year to 15.5% from 16.5%, a steeper than expected cut.

The central bank cited a more rapid decline in underlying inflationary pressures as a reason for the cut. It said inflation will slow down further in October from 7.5% year-on-year in September. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)