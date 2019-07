KIEV, July 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank cut its main interest rate to 17% from 17.5% on Thursday, while raising its economic growth forecast to 3% from 2.5% for 2019, it said in a statement.

It also kept its forecast for 2019 inflation at 6.3%. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Gareth Jones)