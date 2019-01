KIEV, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank kept its main interest rate at 18 percent on Thursday, saying the pause in monetary easing was aimed at bringing inflation down to a target level of 5 percent next year.

The central bank also cut its estimate for economic growth in 2018 to 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent but kept its forecast for 2019 at 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Gareth Jones)