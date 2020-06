KIEV, June 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank cut its main interest rate for the eighth time in a row on Thursday after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s government secured a $5 billion deal from the International Monetary Fund to tide the country over through recession.

The cut to 6% from 8% takes the rate down to its lowest level since Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Jason Neely)