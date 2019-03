KIEV, March 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine left its key interest rate unchanged at 18 percent on Thursday to help bring inflation down to its target level, the central bank said in a statement, at the last monetary policy meeting before a presidential election on March 31.

The decision was in line with what analysts expected, according to a Reuters poll published last week. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Gareth Jones)