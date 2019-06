KIEV, June 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 17.5% on Thursday, citing the need to contain inflation risks that had increased since the last rate decision in April.

In a statement, the central bank also said a delay to Ukraine’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund made the economy more vulnerable and could increase financial market volatility. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Gareth Jones)