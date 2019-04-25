UPDATE 1-Ukraine central bank cuts main interest rate to 17.5 pct

(Adds details, quotes)

KIEV, April 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank on Thursday cut its main interest rate to 17.5 percent from 18 percent, the bank said in a statement.

The bank had left the rate unchanged since May 2017.

But the bank said that it saw risks to further cuts related to a Ukrainian court ruling on the country’s PrivanBank nationalisation and to central bank independence.

A lower court in Kiev earlier this month ruled that the 2016 nationalisation of PrivatBank was illegal. The bank used to be owned by a tycoon who is now at loggerheads with the government. The central bank will appeal the decision.

The bank said in a statement that it increased its forecast for Ukrainian international reserves to $21.2 billion from the outlook of $20.6 billion. It said it had left unchanged at 2.5 percent its forecasts for Ukrainian economic growth in 2019 and for inflation at 6.3 percent.

“The continued fulfillment of Ukraine’s obligations under cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund remains the basic assumption of the macroeconomic forecast,” the bank said.

“This will allow Ukraine to attract other official financing, improve the conditions of access to international capital markets, and support active interest of nonresidents in hryvnia-denominated domestic government bonds.”

The IMF and other foreign donors pumped billions of dollars into supporting Ukraine’s economy after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the outbreak of fighting in the eastern Donbass region. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, editing by Larry King)