UPDATE 1-Ukraine cuts key rate to 17% on easing inflation

KIEV, July 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank cut its main interest rate to 17% from 17.5% on Thursday, citing easing inflation.

Analysts had been divided on whether there would be a cut, with the slowdown in inflation set against potential uncertainty caused by a snap parliamentary election that takes place this Sunday.

The central bank “continues the cycle of monetary policy easing as inflation is declining towards the target of 5%,” it said in a statement.

It kept its forecast for 2019 inflation at 6.3%, while raising its economic growth forecast to 3% from 2.5%.

The bank said its baseline scenario would be for the main interest rate to fall to 8% in coming years. It saw the rate averaging 16% in the fourth quarter of this year and at 9.5% in the same period in 2020.

