UPDATE 2-Ukraine central bank cuts main interest rate to 17.5 pct

By Natalia Zinets

KIEV, April 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank on Thursday cut its main interest rate to 17.5 percent from 18 percent, the first decrease in past two years, the bank said in a statement.

But the bank said that it saw risks to further cuts related to a Ukrainian court ruling on the country’s PrivanBank nationalisation and to central bank independence.

A lower court in Kiev earlier this month ruled that the 2016 nationalisation of PrivatBank was illegal. The bank used to be owned by a tycoon who is now at loggerheads with the government. The central bank will appeal the decision.

The bank has said the move could affect Kiev’s cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, which together with other foreign donors pumped billions of dollars into supporting Ukraine’s economy after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and fighting brokes out in the eastern Donbass region.

Governor Yakiv Smoliy said that the bank had fulfilled all its obligations under the $3.9 billion stand-by aid agreement approved by the IMF last December. Ukraine has received $1.4 billion under the program so far.

Smoliy said he expected that the next two tranches could come later this year, following talks with the Fund mission expected in Kiev in May and November. PrivatBank’s court situations will be also discussed with the IMF, he said.

“The continued fulfillment of Ukraine’s obligations under the current cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund remains the basic assumption of the macroeconomic forecast,” Smoliy said.

“This will allow Ukraine to attract other official financing, improve the conditions of access to the international capital markets, and support the active interest of nonresidents in hryvnia-denominated domestic government bonds.”

He said that these borrowings would make it possible for the government to repay external public debt, the repayments of which will peak in 2019-2020.

The bank said it had increased its forecast for Ukrainian international reserves to $21.2 billion from the outlook of $20.6 billion. It said it had left unchanged at 2.5 percent its forecasts for Ukrainian economic growth in 2019 and for inflation at 6.3 percent.

“The usual increase in uncertainty during presidential and parliamentary elections poses the main internal risk to the said macroeconomic forecast, including Ukraine’s ability to meet its inflation target in 2020,” Smoliy said.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who plays a fictitious president in a popular TV series, won Ukraine’s presidential race in a landslide, with 73 percent against incumbent Petro Poroshenko. In October, Ukraine will hold parliament elections. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, editing by Larry King)