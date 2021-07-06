POLL-Ukraine may see 8% GDP growth in Q2

* GDP Q y/y poll data reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=U reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=UACPIAPAGDPQQP

KYIV, July 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s economy is likely to show its highest quarterly growth since 2007 in the second quarter - about 8.0% year-on-year - after five successive quarters of decline caused by lockdowns due to the pandemic, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The government lifted almost all restrictions in May following a decrease in the number of new infections, helping restore activity in the industrial and service sectors amid strong consumer demand, said analysts polled by Reuters.

Ukraine’s statistics service plans to publish its preliminary estimate in mid-August. In the first quarter, Ukraine’s economy fell 2.2%.

Analysts at the Ukrainian subsidiary of Raiffeisen Bank believe that positive dynamics from major sectors from April made it possible to overcome negative first quarter trends.

According to the State Statistics Service data, industrial output increased by 13.0% in April and 5.4% in May year-on-year, retail trade grew by 34.3% and 22.7% respectively.

Some analysts linked the expected high result of the second quarter to the low comparison data of the second quarter of 2020 when GDP plummeted 11.2%.

“This is an important factor, but not the only one,” said Oleksandr Pecherytsyn from Ukrainian Credit Agricole Bank. He said that the strong demand and “the rapid rise of global prices for Ukrainian export products” had a significant impact on the positive economic dynamics.

Analysts from Ukrainian Raiffeisen Bank also noticed that road construction, which had been sluggish during the first quarter because of bad weather, had also revived in the second quarter.

“Starting in Q2 2021, the economy will return to sustainable recovery,” the central bank said in its comments in late June but did not give an exact estimate.

The economy as a whole may grow 3.7% in 2021, according to the median forecast of the poll, while the central bank expects expansion of 3.8%, after a decline by 4.0% in 2020. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets Editing by Alexandra Hudson)