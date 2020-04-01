Ukraine in talks with World Bank about $150 million loan: minister

KIEV, April 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine is in talks with the World Bank about a $150 million loan that the country plans to use for social payments amid an expected budget revenue decline, said social minister Maryna Lazebna on Wednesday.

The assistance may come from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which is a part of the World Bank group, Lazebna said at a televised government meeting.

Ukraine’s government expects 2020 budget revenues could drop 11% as the country faces a sharp economic hit from the coronavirus epidemic. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams)