KIEV, May 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian president-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that he sees among his priorities as continuation of Ukraine’s cooperation with the International Monetary Fund and guarantees for the central bank’s independence.

They are important for maintaining macro-finance stability in the country, Zelenskiy said at a meeting with bankers. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Alison Williams)