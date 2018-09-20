Ukraine's talks with IMF on new aid deal continuing - central bank

KIEV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine is continuing to hold talks with the International Monetary Fund on a new aid agreement which will help preserve macroeconomic and financial stability during elections next year, a top central bank official told Reuters on Thursday.

“There are productive negotiations on the new programme. Significant progress has been made. We expect results in the near future,” Deputy Central Bank Governor Oleh Churiy said, in the first comments by a senior Ukrainian official a day after an IMF mission concluded a visit to Ukraine. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)