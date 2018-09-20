FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 20, 2018 / 9:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ukraine's talks with IMF on new aid deal continuing - central bank

1 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine is continuing to hold talks with the International Monetary Fund on a new aid agreement which will help preserve macroeconomic and financial stability during elections next year, a top central bank official told Reuters on Thursday.

“There are productive negotiations on the new programme. Significant progress has been made. We expect results in the near future,” Deputy Central Bank Governor Oleh Churiy said, in the first comments by a senior Ukrainian official a day after an IMF mission concluded a visit to Ukraine. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.