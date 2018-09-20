UPDATE 1-"Significant progress" in Ukraine talks with IMF: central bank

(Adds quote, details, background)

By Natalia Zinets

KIEV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine is continuing to hold talks with the International Monetary Fund on a new aid agreement which will help preserve macroeconomic and financial stability during elections next year, a top central bank official told Reuters on Thursday.

“There are productive negotiations on the new programme. Significant progress has been made. We expect results in the near future,” Deputy Central Bank Governor Oleh Churiy said, in the first comments by a senior Ukrainian official a day after an IMF mission concluded a visit to Ukraine.

A new agreement would give the government some breathing space to manage its debt payments, which are set to peak over the next two years. It can help keep the currency stable and retain the confidence of investors and Ukraine’s foreign allies.

If signed, the deal would replace a $17.5 billion aid-for-reforms programme that has propped up the economy since 2015 through a sharp recession following the Russian annexation of Crimea and the outbreak of separatist fighting in the Donbass region.

IMF aid has been frozen since April 2017 as Ukraine welched on commitments to raise household gas tariffs — a potential vote loser next year — and pushed the brakes on reforms to tackle entrenched corruption and modernize the economy.

A new deal would allow Ukraine to go to the markets to issue new debt, and also paves the way for the European Union and other foreign donors to disburse more aid to replenish the government’s coffers.

The IMF’s likely insistence on a tight budget deficit would help narrow the scope for populist spending measures in tight election races next year, when Ukrainians vote in presidential and parliamentary elections.

“(There are) talks on a new IMF programme that will allow Ukraine to pass the election year freely and maintain financial stability. It is important for financial and macroeconomic stability,” Churiy said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams, Editing by William Maclean)