Market News
May 22, 2019 / 2:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dissolving Ukraine parliament could affect IMF programme: government

1 Min Read

KIEV, May 22 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s decision to dissolve parliament could hit Ukraine’s continued cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, the government said in a statement, citing cabinet minister Oleksandr Saenko.

An IMF mission is in Kiev for talks on its $3.9 billion aid-for-reforms bailout programme that has helped keep Ukraine’s economy stable. It has not commented yet on the potential fallout of Zelenskiy’s decision to dissolve parliament and call a snap parliamentary election in July. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below