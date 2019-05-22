Dissolving Ukraine parliament could affect IMF programme: government

KIEV, May 22 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s decision to dissolve parliament could hit Ukraine’s continued cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, the government said in a statement, citing cabinet minister Oleksandr Saenko.

An IMF mission is in Kiev for talks on its $3.9 billion aid-for-reforms bailout programme that has helped keep Ukraine’s economy stable. It has not commented yet on the potential fallout of Zelenskiy’s decision to dissolve parliament and call a snap parliamentary election in July. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)