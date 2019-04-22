Kremlin says too early to speak of possible cooperation with Ukraine after election

MOSCOW, April 22 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it was too early to speak about possible cooperation with Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but added that Moscow respected the choice of the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine has entered uncharted political waters after near final results show Zelenskiy, a comedian, winning Sunday’s presidential election by a landslide, dramatically upending the political status quo in the ex-Soviet republic.