FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 22, 2018 / 11:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko: we've listened to foreign partners on corruption law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, May 22 (Reuters) - President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday that Ukraine had taken into account most international recommendations in the latest draft law to create an independent anti-corruption court, which may be voted on by parliament this week.

“Yesterday I was happy that the absolute majority of the recommendations of foreign partners including the Venice Commission were taken into account by the decision of the parliamentary committee,” Poroshenko told journalists, referring to a leading legal rights watchdog. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams, Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.