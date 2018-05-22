Ukraine's Poroshenko: we've listened to foreign partners on corruption law

KIEV, May 22 (Reuters) - President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday that Ukraine had taken into account most international recommendations in the latest draft law to create an independent anti-corruption court, which may be voted on by parliament this week.

“Yesterday I was happy that the absolute majority of the recommendations of foreign partners including the Venice Commission were taken into account by the decision of the parliamentary committee,” Poroshenko told journalists, referring to a leading legal rights watchdog. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams, Larry King)