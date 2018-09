KIEV, Sept 14 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday during a trip to Kiev that a new 1 billion euro loan to Ukraine would be linked to its anti-corruption measures and governance.

The first half billion euros is likely to be disbursed this year and the second next spring, Dombrovskis added. (Reporting by Matthias Williams Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Gareth Jones)