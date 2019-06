KIEV, June 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine is to issue 1 billion euros in its eurobond offer with price guidance for the seven-year euro-denominated paper at 6.75 percent, according to IFR, Refinitiv’s capital markets news service.

IFR said demand for the eurobond exceeded 5.5 billion. (Reporting by Lena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Toby Chopra)